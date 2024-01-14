Roses only last a few days, and good boxes of chocolates last even less.

For so many Aussie kids, Valentine’s Day is about much more. The 14th of February is Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Day, or as HeartKids call it, Sweetheart Day.

So help us help them by giving your heart to a Heart Kid! You’ll be helping to raise much needed funds to help every Australian with congenital heart disease have a fighting chance to live a long, healthy and fulfilling life.

Congenital heart disease (CHD) is the single biggest cause of death of children under the age of one in Australia, and there is no known cure.

Eight babies are born with CHD in Australia every day. That is one every 3 hours whose family’s lives have changed in a heartbeat.

Four lives are lost each with to CHD.

Your donation helps to fund research, support families who are struggling and those who are at their most vulnerable.

It is estimated that 80,000 children, teens and adults are currently living with congenital or childhood acquired heart disease in Australia.

Things can change in a heartbeat. Donate now and help HeartKids continue their crucial work.