A group of golfers were joined by a special guest during a recent game on Christmas Island… a monster CRAB!

Footage taken by Christmas Island local Paul Buhner shows the robber crab clutching on some golf clubs before slicing through one “like a chainsaw”.

In the video, he explains, “that’s why we call them a robber crab… And we have not put this here, this has climbed up here while we’ve been putting out.”

He adds, “He’s got a bloody good grip on it – look at that.”

Watch what happens here: