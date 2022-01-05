A group of golfers were joined by a special guest during a recent game on Christmas Island… a monster CRAB!
Footage taken by Christmas Island local Paul Buhner shows the robber crab clutching on some golf clubs before slicing through one “like a chainsaw”.
In the video, he explains, “that’s why we call them a robber crab… And we have not put this here, this has climbed up here while we’ve been putting out.”
He adds, “He’s got a bloody good grip on it – look at that.”
Watch what happens here:
Want more? Here's one of our fave moments from Jase & Lauren. Weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1!