It’s Carry Bradshaw’s 9th circle of hell… Crocs. Brides are turning down the red bottoms for something a little more rubbery and a lot more ugly (conventionally).

Shelbpez Boutique on Instagram creates custom wedding sneakers for brides and grooms and the thing that’s causing the most controversy has been the bedazzled wedding Croc.

It’s receiving mixed reviews, with some saying the shoe is not suitable for the big day and others suggesting that maybe comfort rocks over the conventional heel.

The $70 shoes have long made people’s feet feel good. Now, custom creators are bedazzling the shoes with things like pearls, diamonds, sparkles and flowers. Wedding crocs can now fetch between $200 and $300 online.

Would you rock the wedding Croc?

