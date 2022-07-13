As if having every streaming service payments coming out of your account every month wasn’t enough… now you can have your seats heated too (granted you have enough money leftover to own a BMW).

For a cool AUD$29 (US$18) a month, you can have your bottoms premium heated in the front seats of your luxury car.

If you can handle the heat and want a warmed backside all year round and beyond, you can extend your subscription service for a year ($289, US$180), three years ($19, US$300), or subscribe for ‘unlimited access’ ($589, US$415).

Customers have taken to Twitter to rant about the ‘micro-transactional hell’ BMW is putting them through!

What do you think of the decision?

Want more? Here's a bit we love from Will & Woody – catch the boys weekdays from 4PM on KIIS101.1!
bmw Heated seats