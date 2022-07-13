As if having every streaming service payments coming out of your account every month wasn’t enough… now you can have your seats heated too (granted you have enough money leftover to own a BMW).

For a cool AUD$29 (US$18) a month, you can have your bottoms premium heated in the front seats of your luxury car.

If you can handle the heat and want a warmed backside all year round and beyond, you can extend your subscription service for a year ($289, US$180), three years ($19, US$300), or subscribe for ‘unlimited access’ ($589, US$415). Customers have taken to Twitter to rant about the ‘micro-transactional hell’ BMW is putting them through!

This is wild — BMW is now selling a monthly subscription service for heated seats in your car. • Monthly fee: $18

• Annual fee: $180 The car will come with all the necessary components, but payment is needed to remove a software block. Welcome to microtransaction hell. — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) July 12, 2022 Me in my BMW in the winter after refusing to pay $18 a month for heated seats pic.twitter.com/CqaynZTbcP — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) July 13, 2022

What do you think of the decision?