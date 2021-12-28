Asking your neighbour to take the the bins out for you, doesn’t ACTUALLY mean taking the bins ‘OUT…’
This translational error found neighbour Nick Doherty surprise when he discovered a quick ‘favour,’ scored his bin a trip around town!
Carl Stanojevic, the bin chauffer – so to speak – visited many iconic pubs, the harbour, hardware stores, a fast food drive-through, and even the local dump.
“That’s what you do for your neighbours,” Mr Stanojevic said in a statement.
The nice day out had some ‘rubbish moments’ as Mr Stanojevic recalls, “some of the looks I was getting was like: ‘This dude is walking around with a bin and his camera, what the hell?'”
