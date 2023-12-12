Being Summer ready has never been easier and more affordable!

Aldi is releasing some new fun gadgets for the kitchen as part of their December 20th Special Buys drop.

Create your own custom flavoured ice creams with their new Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker! Maybe you’re more of a frozen drink person and would prefer an Ice Shaver to top with whatever flavour your heart desires!

Last but not least, nothing goes down better than an icy Daquiri or Pina Colada’s with the girls! You can make your own with their Frozen Drinks Maker. All three products for just $39.99!

These will hopefully get you through the school holidays!