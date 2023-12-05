Whether you’re playing the tradition Kris Kringle or going for the Bad Santa version, it can be hard picking a gift, especially when you get someone you’re not besties with!

We’ve got a list of 10 fun presents that could work for almost anyone!

This 100 piece clear puzzle may be the bane of your existence! With numerous false edges and corner pieces is an additional twist! Every pieces is completely different, no two the same. This will be sure to keep your Kris Kringle entertained for hours.

Everybody loves blankets and who doesn’t like tortillas? Enough said.

AirTags are literal lifesavers. Not only will it stop you from losing your keys, wallet, luggage or car, you can attach one to your pets leash. An easy to set up GPS right at your fingertips on your iPhone. You can grab one for $49 or a pack of four for $165.

Take carpool karaoke to the next level with a wireless mic! Or maybe a karaoke night at home or the beach or a party – there’s endless possibilities.

Pop one of these are everything salty or sour turns sweet! This is a fun miracle berry to try out – plain yoghurt tastes like berries, water tastes like cordial, every single strawberry is super sweet.

Feeling lazy? Want to read while laying flat on your back? No worries, these 90° refracting prism glasses rotate the line of sight 90°!

Your cocktail bar will be set with everything you need to make delicious drinks at home, including a double-sided jigger, hawthorne strainer, bottle opener, mixing spoon, ice tongs, and recipe cards.

EVERYONE has had a Tamagotchi at least once in their life – they were iconic back in the day and are still around today. A fun, touch of nostalgia.

You won’t feel so bad eating ramen for dinner when you’ve got these fun Lightsaber chopsticks! Perfect for any Star Wars fan.

The gift that keeps on giving! A claw machine that you don’t have to spend all your gold coins on. The possibilities are endless with filling ideas. Aside for your usual lollies, you could spice it up for the adults with things like mini alcohol bottles or shots!

Happy shopping!

