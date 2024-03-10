You could be snapping up items from Coach, Garmin, ghd, Ray Ban and more for just $1!

I hear you asking “HOW DOES THIS WORK?” and “HOW DO WE PLAY”, and I have all the answers right here for you…

THE ICONIC needs no further introduction. We all know it as the leading fashion and lifestyle platform in Australia, and they are giving customers the opportunity to score $20,000 worth of highly coveted items for just $1 as part of a five-day onsite treasure hunt.

From designer bags, including a Coach handbag, to cult beauty and fashion finds from Nike, Ray-ban, ghd and Yves Saint Laurent, to eye-popping items such as a diamond engagement ring worth almost $5,000 and an electric bike worth $4,000.

This is your exclusive chance to purchase these high-value pieces for an unbelievable, first-of-its-kind $1.

It all kicks off on Monday 18th March 2024, and will continue for five days (last day Friday, 22 March 2024). Each day, THE ICONIC will hide five high-value items across the app and website each day. Daily cryptic clues will guide customers to the location of the items. The first customer to find the item, add it to their basket and successfully purchase the item for $1 will be the lucky recipient of the treasured deal.

For example, a pair of Ray-ban sunglasses may be hidden in the lipstick category or a Trench Coat may be discreetly placed in Men’s suiting.

A sneak peak of the items that will be available to discover is below… keep reading!

HOW TO TAKE PART:

1. Download the THE ICONIC app and ensure you have an account set up to add the item to cart as quickly as possible. You can set up an account here.

2. Find the clues: Each day at 10:00am AEST, five clues will be released on THE ICONIC’s Got You looking landing page: www.theiconic.com.au/got-you-looking. Three bonus clues will then be shared across THE ICONIC’s Instagram throughout the week at random times.

3. Hunt for hidden treasure: Using the clues, explore the various categories across THE ICONIC to find the hidden items released that day. Note, some items may be so hidden that you have to play around with filters to discover them (you won’t be able to filter these items by price). The treasures will be hidden behind distinct Got You Looking imagery – see example below.

4. Spot the image, grab the deal: Once you spot an exclusive $1 item, add the product to your bag and complete the purchase before it’s gone. First in, best dressed!

5. Keep an eye on updates: THE ICONIC will announce when items have been found in real-time so keep, so sign up to notifications on the app and our Instagram to stay updated.

TIPS FOR PLAYING

1. Download the THE ICONIC app and ensure you have an account set up to add the item to cart as quickly as possible.

2. Follow THE ICONIC’s social media channels for bonus clues and opt in for notifications to stay updated with alerts for the Treasure Hunt.

3. Keep your eye out for the ‘Got You Looking’ imagery which will be used to hide the treasures across the site and app.

Good luck! And may the odds be ever in your favour.

To learn more visit www.theiconic.com.au/got-you-looking/ or head to Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook, and join the conversation using #GotYouLooking.