I have terrible news for you all.

Whether you’ve been enjoying or hating the cooler summer we’ve had with La Niña, it’s coming at a price.

This week’s huge heatwave combined with the crazy rain we’ve been experiencing has created the most incredibly unique environment for mosquitos and all other insects to thrive.

Yep, you read that right, all other insects.

Not only can we expect an influx of itchy blood-sucking MONSTERS, apparently a swarm of locusts isn’t out of the question because why the hell not.

We’ve had the sickness plague, we might as well have the frog and insect one too but I HAVE to ask… did one of you refuse to set your Egyptian slaves free again??

Keep your aero guard and citronella out in January and February and pray for us all.

