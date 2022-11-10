If you love thickshakes, you love icecream. If you love icecream, you love Neapolitan – it’s the OG!

Lovers of all things sweet, delicious and dairy get excited because the legends at Oak have released a NEAPOLITAN thickshake. Finally, you won’t have to share the good flavours with your siblings while being left with just vanilla, they’re all just for you.

Available from Woolworths, various IGA’s and Independent supermarkets you can pick one up for around $3.60.

Happy slurping!