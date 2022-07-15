Meta has shared some fun facts ahead of World Emoji Day (Sunday 17 July), showing the most used emojis across Facebook and Instagram.

So many men are posing with fish on Facebook. 🎣 is now one of the country’s most popular emojis related to activities on FB posts:

🏉 🎣 🏀

Almost as many Aussies are mad for yoga and wellness 🧘 as they are traditional ball sports, according to the most popular emojis related to activities on IG bios:

⚽ 🏀 🧘

Live, laugh, love – Australian men are more likely to laugh in emoji form than share a love heart, while Australian women put love on top, according to the most popular emojis by gender on FB:

Male

😂 ❤️ 🤣

Female

❤️ 😂 🤣

Baby boomers love a birthday post on friends’ timelines 🎂, check out the most popular emojis by age group on FB in Australia:

18-24 (Gen Z)

❤️ 😂 🤣

25-44 (Millennials/Xennials)

❤️ 😂 🤣

45-65+ (Gen X & Baby boomers)

🍆 💦 🐱

Just kidding!!

It’s actually…

❤️ 🎂 🎉

It looks like everyone spreads the love and laughs!