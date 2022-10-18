Halloween is approaching fast, and while your scary costume is important, don’t forget about your furry friends!

Pet Circle has released their 2022 Howl-O-Ween range, with a bunch of spooky outfits your pets can wear to scare away trick or treaters, or even garner some treats for themselves.

Ok, are you ready to see some cute pets in really scary (hilarious) costumes?

Rubies Deerfield Superman & Batman Classic Costumes ($29.90)

Let your pets be bold, brave and fearless this Halloween in these stylish superhero capes. The Superman and Batman costumes, available in large and medium, are designed to be easily put on, with a tie to secure it around your dog’s stomach.

FuzzYard Netflix & Chills T-Shirt (Size 1 $15.96 – Size 7 $23.96)

This light-weight, machine washable, themed t-shirt is perfect for pet pawrents who love a good pun. Chuck on your punny shirts and jump on the couch for a spooky evening full of Netflix and Chills.

Doggytopia Chucky Costume ($39.95-$49.95)

This costume replicating the iconic horror movie figure will be sure to impress, with the foam knife and plush arms with orange wig to complete the adorable and terrifying look!

All For Paws Halloween Pumpkin Cloak ($7.98)

This simple pumpkin-coloured cloak is perfect for cats and dogs of most sizes, and will undoubtedly make for some great photos amongst your Halloween pumpkin decorations.

For some more inspo check out the hilarious costumes we found on Twitter:

Cool or cruel? There’s dressing up your pet for Halloween, then there’s this! ~ @McCully pic.twitter.com/M6eUdDqsiS — Rock 95 (@Rock95Barrie) October 18, 2022

A Halloween pet preview: Betsy the Stegosaurus pic.twitter.com/DGmFOvpTvd — Dave Padilla🔜 #MEGAMIGS (@therealdpad) October 9, 2022

Thank you to everyone who came out this morning to support Peggy Adams at the Square for our Halloween Pet Costume Contest! 🎃🌟 We loved seeing all these precious pooches in their creative outfits! Stay tuned for more pictures of all our fabulous contestants! 🐶 pic.twitter.com/KZQzcK7K5j — Peggy Adams ARL (@PeggyAdamsARL) October 8, 2022