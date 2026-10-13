iHeart Ruby Australia, and Pandora have partnered to create Charmed, a new video-led podcast hosted by content creator Sam Todd.

From friendship bracelets and Disney memorabilia to fashion finds and childhood treasures, Charmed explores the stories behind the things we keep close. Hosted by social media star and content creator Sam Todd, the new iHeart Original video-led podcast dives into the worlds of collecting, nostalgia, pop culture and personal obsession, uncovering the stories behind the things people treasure most.

In the debut episode of Charmed, host Sam Todd sits down with Chloé Hayden for a deeply personal conversation about the collections, passions and keepsakes that have shaped her life. The episode explores how the Heartbreak High star has embraced her interests rather than leaving them behind as she’s grown older, celebrating the joy that comes from holding onto the things that genuinely make you happy.

The conversation also touches on her experience as an autistic actress and advocate, and how embracing her passions has helped her stay authentic in an industry that often encourages people to fit into narrow expectations. Hayden reflects on the importance of rejecting the idea that adults must outgrow the things they love, instead encouraging listeners to celebrate their interests unapologetically.

Fans of Heartbreak High will also enjoy hearing about the special items Hayden kept from the show’s set, offering a glimpse behind the scenes and revealing how those memories continue to hold significance after filming wrapped.

Warm, nostalgic and uplifting, the episode is ultimately a reminder that the objects we treasure often tell a larger story about who we are. Through humour, honesty and enthusiasm, Hayden makes a compelling case for surrounding yourself with the things that spark joy, regardless of your age.

Charmed will be available across YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts and iHeart as both a video and audio series.