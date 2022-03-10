If you looooove messy reality TV as much as I do, are glued to Married At First Sight every night, and miss Love Is Blind already, we’ve just found your next viewing obsession!

From the creators of Love Is Blind (so you just know it’ll be good!), comes the new Netflix show The Ultimatum.

The Netflix synopsis states that “The show revolves around six couples who are approaching marriage, but one person feels more ready to pop the question than the other; in response, someone’s issued an ultimatum. Now contestants have the opportunity to select a new potential partner from one of the other couples. In just over eight weeks, they’ll have to decide if they should get married to their original partner or break up forever.”

It will also be hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey. The first eight episodes of The Ultimatum premiere on Netflix on April 6, followed by the finale and reunion on April 13.

Check out the trailer below!