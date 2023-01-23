Lisa was also the mother of son Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020.

During the heartfelt memorial service at Graceland, Riley’s husband read out a letter that Riley had written to her late mother. In the letter she wrote,

“Thank you for showing me that love is the most important things in this life,” the letter read.

“I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters.”

Alluding to a granddaughter that the public did not know about. A representative for Riley Keough has since confirmed to Page Six that she and husband, Aussie stuntman Ben Smith-Petersen, have a child together, though no further information about the child was offered.

Elsewhere in Riley’s tribute to Lisa Marie, she wrote: “Thank you for being my mother in this life.

“I am eternally grateful to have spent 33 years with you. I’m certain I chose the best mother for me in this world and I knew that as far back as I remember you.

“I remember everything. I remember you giving me baths as a baby and I remember you driving me in my car seat listening to Aretha Franklin.

“I remember the way you would cuddle me and when I’d come into your bed at night, and the way you smelled. I remember you taking me for ice cream after school in Florida.