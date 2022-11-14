If there’s something drag queen Art Simone knows about, it’s what it’s like to live a double life. In this podcast, Art talks to seemingly ordinary Australians who are concealing an outrageous secret, job or hobby. Can you guess what they’re hiding from the world?

Here’s what to expect in episode 7:

We meet 50-year old John. He spent most of his life working as a writer in Sydney, until recently when he relocated to a sleepy village in the UK.

But John’s life is anything from low-key, a number years ago John made the decision to conceal a secret from his family, his friends, and his workplace. When the secret was revealed he faced scrutiny from a worldwide audience.

Have a listen and see if you can figure out what John is concealing: