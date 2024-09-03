Queen Victoria Markets are teaming up with the Melbourne Fringe Festival to launch a brand new night market!

With the return of Queen Vic’s Spring night series comes the launch of the ‘Fringe Flavours Night Market’, combining the best of Melbourne’s food and entertainment.

The market will be held on Wednesday nights from 5-10pm at Queen Victoria Market’s sheds, running for five weeks from 18th September to 16th October.

The market is set to provide an ‘unparalleled experience of what Melbourne is all about: arts, culture, food and shopping.’

Alongside the incredible food options on offer, the market will be packed full of entertainment acts with performances from Tash York, GRRL Power, Ruby Slippers, Darby James, Boyd Kelly and more.

“Visitors can feast on a multitude of Melbourne street food while being entertained by Melbourne Fringe Festival’s most spectacular performances.”

The market is free entry for the whole family so you have no excuse not to get yourself down there!