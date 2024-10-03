Holey Moley Melbourne is gearing up to unveil a new house of fun with the launch of the Holey Moley Funhouse!

This new immersive concept takes everything we know and love about Holey Moley’s mini golf experience and combines it with the challenge games from Hijinx Hotel, making it the ultimate destination for competitive, nostalgic fun.

Instead of the traditional 9-hole Holey Moley course, the Funhouse features 9 different games that guests can play with teammates to score the fewest points.

Featuring never-before-seen games—including a ball pit, throwing challenges, an obstacle-filled egg-and-spoon race, quickfire memory games, putt-putt pong, and much more—the Funhouse is set to deliver a completely unique experience!

“Holey Moley Funhouse combines two of our guests’ favourite experiences: Hijinx Hotel challenge rooms and the competitive, nostalgic fun of Holey Moley. We believe we’ve not only created the latest and greatest new Funlab concept but also Melbourne’s most playful new bar!” said Funlab CEO Michael Schreiber.

Exclusive to Holey Moley Melbourne, this exciting new experience will open on the ground level of Holey Moley’s Little Bourke Street location on October 11th.

