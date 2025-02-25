Timothée Chalamet has made history as the youngest person to receive the title of Best Actor at the SAG awards.

The 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards took place in Los Angeles yesterday, with Demi Moore, Kieran Culkin and Zoe Saldaña among the actors taking home major awards.

29-year-old Chalamet appeared shocked after winning Best Actor in the film category for his role as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, becoming the youngest ever recipient of the award in history.

After stepping up to the mic to receive the award, Chalamet thanked his mother who he brought with him before admitting “I was not expecting this at all.”

“I know the classiest thing would be to downplay the effort that went into this role and how much this means to me, but the truth is this was five and a half years of my life. I poured everything I have into playing this incomparable artist, Mr Bob Dylan, a true American hero, and it was the honour of a lifetime playing him.”

Chalamet then spoke about his own ambitions to become ‘one of the greats’, revealing the actors he looks to for inspiration in his work.

“I know we’re in a subjective business, but the truth is, I’m really in pursuit of greatness,” he said.

“I know people don’t usually talk like that, but I wanna be one of the greats, I’m inspired by the greats. I’m inspired by the greats here tonight. I’m as inspired by Daniel Day-Lewis, Marlon Brando and Viola Davis as I am by Michael Jordan and Michael Phelps. And I wanna be up there.”

With the Academy Awards happening this Sunday, eyes are on Chalamet to take out the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

Watch his full acceptance speech below!

Get more celeb news in the Kyle & Jackie O News Podcast!