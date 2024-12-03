Sir Elton John has revealed that he has lost his eyesight in an on stage speech at the premiere of his new musical ‘The Devil Wears Prada’.

John, who wrote the music for the show, stood alongside husband David Furnish as he revealed to the crowd that he struggled to watch the show because he’s lost his vision.

“I haven’t been able to come to many of the previews because, as you know, I have lost my eyesight” he told the crowd.

“So it’s hard for me to see it, but I love to hear it and, boy, it sounded good tonight,” he said.

The singer shared an update to his Instagram in September, revealing that he had been ‘dealing with a severe eye infection’ which left him with only limited vision in one eye.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I am healing, but it’s an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye”, John shared.

Sending all of our love to you Elton!