After months of romance rumours, a source has confirmed that Meryl Streep and Martin Short have reportedly been dating for ‘well over a year’.

Page Six reports that the romance took the Only Murders In The Building co-stars ‘by surprise’, with sources revealing it was ‘completely unexpected’.

“Meryl couldn’t help but fall for Martin,” the insider source shared. “He is a gentleman, he keeps her laughing and is an all around positive person. She loves being around him.”

According to the source, the pairs “friends and family, including their kids, absolutely approve of their relationship and think they’re adorable together.”

Romance rumours sparked after they starred as lovers Loretta Durkin and Oliver Putnam on the fourth season of Only Murders In The Building, with a fan capturing footage of the pair holding hands in August last year.

how many times have you watched this video of meryl streep and martin short holding hands? yes.pic.twitter.com/XF3JuD95Q6 — yas 💛 I’M STILL HERE OSCAR WINNER (@andwmtays) August 23, 2024

Co-star Steve Martin fuelled rumours when he posted a picture to Instagram of him alongside Streep and Short with a cancel emoji covering his face.

In 2023, it was reported that the Devil Wears Prada star, 75, secretly split from her husband Don Gummer back in 2017, six years earlier.

Short, 74, was married to wife Nancy Dolman for over three decades before she passed away from Ovarian cancer in 2010.

We’re so happy for them!