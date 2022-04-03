The highly anticipated MAFS reunion didn’t disappoint… well, unless you had high expectations for Jackson’s attitude and hair. It was full of so much mess from contestants we hadn’t seen before, and makes you wonder how good an edit they got during the season!

To get us up to date on couples after final vows:

  • Brent and Tamara are not on good terms (shocking, I know!)
  • Selina and Cody are somehow still together
  • Olivia and Jackson are feeling a bit cocky like they’ve “won” after moving in together conveniently the day before (which, Jackson, trust me, literally no one in Australia is envious of)
  • Dom and Jack broke up and neither understand why
  • In the biggest surprise, Mitch and Ella are together and Mitch is a changed person, calling Ella all the time and including her in everything.

Holly is the first person to enter the cocktail part and wants to sage the place, which after seeing all the negative energy later, she probably should have done. Everyone is (pleasantly??) surprised to see Mitch and Ella together and devastated that Dom and Jack aren’t. The mean girls trio of Olivia, Tamara and Sam waste no time in huddling together and saying nasty things about everyone else. Here are some highlights for those playing at home: Saying Brent has “little man syndrome” and “yuck, I hate the smell of him”, from Tamara of course, calling Mitch and Ella “odd”, and Tamara saying about Dom “when I start my OnlyFans account, I’ll ask her for tips”.

When Jack arrives, the trio leaps on him trying to get goss about what happened with Dom. Tamara and Sam slyly ask him if he would date a woman like Dom again, and to his credit, he knows exactly what they’re doing and sticks up for her about how amazing she is. Dom comes in and Jack lights up as he runs to greet her, they’re obviously so happy and touchy in each other’s presence and I’m so confused about why they aren’t together.

The dinner party starts and in her own off the wall way, Holly effectively manages to rile up Jackson by referencing the fact the he mentioned at the start that he loved the way Olivia treated people (ha!) and mentioned that when he wasn’t there, that kindness did not exist. She asks why Olivia didn’t apologise to Dom and that sets the couple off. Jackson, in words that sound like they could have come out of Olivia’s mouth, starts degrading Dom and saying something about the internet and I’ve decided I don’t feel sorry for him anymore. Whether he’s as nasty a person as she is and the sneaky editing hid it from us, or whether he’s in so deep he doesn’t realise he’s turning into her, his behaviour towards Dom is his own choice.

Selina speaks up and says that the only thing that matters is that the group’s actions hurt Dom. Olivia will never apologise cos she doesn’t feel any remorse, but it’s great seeing the other contestants, especially those who left earlier, sticking up for Dom about how wrong the whole situation was. Selin has been so fun to watch as an outsider that I wish she had just filled this role the whole time, I would have loved to see her there while everything went down!

Daniel and Carolina try multiple times to turn the group around to them but we’re so past this and everyone just laughs about it and doesn’t give them the reaction they want. Brent tells everyone to not engage cos it’ll just give them more air time, and he ain’t wrong!

Brent decides to “play a game” where everyone says what their biggest positive and negative was in the experiment and when it’s Tamara’s turn, he drops the bomb that he knows she was trying to pick up Mitch and double date with him and Sam. She tries to deflect but he tells her he’s seen the messages saying that she doesn’t have feelings for Brent anymore. Tamara defends her actions but digs a bigger hole for herself by saying she thought he and Ella had broken up, and then throwing out the ace up her sleeve by saying Mitch called her at 2am. The reaction to this is hilarious as everyone brings up the times Mitch called them at 2am, including calling Dion 10 times. Amongst the chaos, Jack and Dom chat about how they seem to have gotten their wires crossed and both thought the other just wanted to be mates – so TBC on the future of this relationship!

