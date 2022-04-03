The highly anticipated MAFS reunion didn’t disappoint… well, unless you had high expectations for Jackson’s attitude and hair. It was full of so much mess from contestants we hadn’t seen before, and makes you wonder how good an edit they got during the season!

To get us up to date on couples after final vows:

Brent and Tamara are not on good terms (shocking, I know!)

Selina and Cody are somehow still together

Olivia and Jackson are feeling a bit cocky like they’ve “won” after moving in together conveniently the day before (which, Jackson, trust me, literally no one in Australia is envious of)

Dom and Jack broke up and neither understand why

In the biggest surprise, Mitch and Ella are together and Mitch is a changed person, calling Ella all the time and including her in everything.

Olivia “I won”

Also Olivia: lost her job, lost her spot at uni and also all of australia hates you…

Pretty sure you lost darl #MAFSAU — Georgia 💛💛 (@melbourneswifty) April 3, 2022

Holly is the first person to enter the cocktail part and wants to sage the place, which after seeing all the negative energy later, she probably should have done. Everyone is (pleasantly??) surprised to see Mitch and Ella together and devastated that Dom and Jack aren’t. The mean girls trio of Olivia, Tamara and Sam waste no time in huddling together and saying nasty things about everyone else. Here are some highlights for those playing at home: Saying Brent has “little man syndrome” and “yuck, I hate the smell of him”, from Tamara of course, calling Mitch and Ella “odd”, and Tamara saying about Dom “when I start my OnlyFans account, I’ll ask her for tips”.

Dom is like:

Unbothered, moisturised, happy, staying in my lane, focused, flourishing.

Olivia is like:

Bothered, haggard, vindictive, rude, obsessing over others, floundering.#mafs #mafsau — Jessa (@jessamouse) April 3, 2022

Can someone please advise these evils moles that Year 9 is over. #mafs #mafsau pic.twitter.com/FiHI3v6Wrp — Builder Bird (@builderbird) April 3, 2022

Olivia: I was having a good time until SHE got here That’s what Australia thinks when you come on tv Olivia #MAFSAU #MAFS — Dr Mantis Toboggan (@MantisT40435689) April 3, 2022

Funny that Olivia is always claiming the energy is sucked out of the room when Dom walks in yet all I saw was faces light up with joy 🤔 she needs to accept it’s her who is always bringing drama #mafs #mafsau — jedda 🐱 (@jeddamindtricks) April 3, 2022

Turns out Al is smarter than thought. He dodged a bullet in Sam. #mafs #mafsau — Nez 🇺🇦 (@fraggle73) April 3, 2022

When Jack arrives, the trio leaps on him trying to get goss about what happened with Dom. Tamara and Sam slyly ask him if he would date a woman like Dom again, and to his credit, he knows exactly what they’re doing and sticks up for her about how amazing she is. Dom comes in and Jack lights up as he runs to greet her, they’re obviously so happy and touchy in each other’s presence and I’m so confused about why they aren’t together.

sam and tamara trying to demonise dom to jack, only for him to defend her and emphasis their closeness lmao these girls are actually evil #mafsau — marisa @yy___xy (@h4sevl) April 3, 2022

Jack knowing full well what Tamara and Sam’s intentions were and he did an amazing job handling that situation. What a man 💕 #mafs #mafsau #mafsaustralia — Lili (@Lllulu_xo) April 3, 2022

Jack is such a sweetheart, still sticking up for Dom even when the girls are trying to push their own agenda #MAFS #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/DVnUCREpsr — ten (@ten_1996x) April 3, 2022

The dinner party starts and in her own off the wall way, Holly effectively manages to rile up Jackson by referencing the fact the he mentioned at the start that he loved the way Olivia treated people (ha!) and mentioned that when he wasn’t there, that kindness did not exist. She asks why Olivia didn’t apologise to Dom and that sets the couple off. Jackson, in words that sound like they could have come out of Olivia’s mouth, starts degrading Dom and saying something about the internet and I’ve decided I don’t feel sorry for him anymore. Whether he’s as nasty a person as she is and the sneaky editing hid it from us, or whether he’s in so deep he doesn’t realise he’s turning into her, his behaviour towards Dom is his own choice.

Jackson’s values about respecting women are incompatible with his defence of Olivia’s actions. Olivia will inevitability make his life miserable, and he deserves it now #MAFSAU — Basil Z (@BasilT3nnisTalk) April 3, 2022

Literally any respect i had left for Jackson is gone, he is just as vile as Olivia now. He literally degraded Dom and was completely out of line #MAFSAU — maddy – inactive (@lvnaeclipse) April 3, 2022

I’ve seen so many posts feeling sorry for Olivia. At this point in the timeline, she’d had MONTHS to feel any scrap of remorse. And this is how she chooses to act. #mafs #mafsau — Ira Snave (@IraSnave) April 3, 2022

Okayyyyy Australia … we may have been wrong … maybe Jackson does deserve her 🤷‍♀️ #MAFSAU — Mazza (@M_RiE_B) April 3, 2022

How can Jackson actually sit there and raise his voice at Dom to defend Olivia? He’s the biggest disappointment of this season. #weak #MAFS #MAFSau #mafsaus — 𝚂𝙺𝙰𝚁𝙻𝙴𝚃𝚃 🦖 (@goblinfaery) April 3, 2022

Looks like Olivia has fashioned her own weapon. Fortunately for all, it’s not as sharp as a broken glass. #mafs #mafsau pic.twitter.com/4ZqnA2pom7 — Builder Bird (@builderbird) April 3, 2022

Has anyone else notice how Jackson has shifted? He’s now rolling his eyes, and muttering comments, and having the same expressions and mannerisms as Olivia whenever anyone mentions Dom’s photo. Good luck with becoming Mr Toxic ! #MAFSAU #MAFSAustralia — NRG (@NRG18335509) April 3, 2022

Olivia has spent the last 2 weeks doing the media rounds saying she got a bad edit. You have to say it in the first place for it to be edited, petal. #mafs #mafsau — Nez 🇺🇦 (@fraggle73) April 3, 2022

Selina speaks up and says that the only thing that matters is that the group’s actions hurt Dom. Olivia will never apologise cos she doesn’t feel any remorse, but it’s great seeing the other contestants, especially those who left earlier, sticking up for Dom about how wrong the whole situation was. Selin has been so fun to watch as an outsider that I wish she had just filled this role the whole time, I would have loved to see her there while everything went down!

I am honestly really glad to see how many people are standing up for Dom tonight. Seeing people like Selina, Dion, Holly stand up and say “this wasn’t okay”, it really shows their moral character #MAFSAU — go ask alice. 🏳️‍🌈 she/her (@thewwhiterabbit) April 3, 2022

Preach it Ella 🙌🏼

“Olivia needs to apologise and the fact that she wouldn’t, all it does is make me feel sorry for her because it screams even louder the reflection of her and her personality and her morals and her values. Her actions just reflect who she is” #MAFSAU #MAFS pic.twitter.com/bLpUhwySS5 — ❁ j u b e l ❁ (@greengumtree) April 3, 2022

I don’t think I could love Ella more. 100% spot on about Olivia and her toxic, manipulative, bullying behaviour#MAFSAU #MAFS — Hayley Down (@hayleyjdown) April 3, 2022

Selin as a contestant vs Selin as a shit stirer #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/fXsNakTqMh — Not Leah #dropbrooks (@notnotleah) April 3, 2022

Daniel and Carolina try multiple times to turn the group around to them but we’re so past this and everyone just laughs about it and doesn’t give them the reaction they want. Brent tells everyone to not engage cos it’ll just give them more air time, and he ain’t wrong!

Carolina “no, the negatives left you”.

So you agree that YOU’RE the negative? XD #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/GjKn4zH2nL — ﾌΔ𝖉ɛ-₂₁ she/her ＢＰＤ (@Jjokerjade) April 3, 2022

Brent decides to “play a game” where everyone says what their biggest positive and negative was in the experiment and when it’s Tamara’s turn, he drops the bomb that he knows she was trying to pick up Mitch and double date with him and Sam. She tries to deflect but he tells her he’s seen the messages saying that she doesn’t have feelings for Brent anymore. Tamara defends her actions but digs a bigger hole for herself by saying she thought he and Ella had broken up, and then throwing out the ace up her sleeve by saying Mitch called her at 2am. The reaction to this is hilarious as everyone brings up the times Mitch called them at 2am, including calling Dion 10 times. Amongst the chaos, Jack and Dom chat about how they seem to have gotten their wires crossed and both thought the other just wanted to be mates – so TBC on the future of this relationship!

Brent was waiting for his chance HAHAHAHAH the smallest interaction with Tamara and he TOOK IT I’m actually laughing. He was waiting and waiting 😂😂 #MAFSAU #MAFS — ♒️ (@vlada_sasha) April 3, 2022

“Was the biggest negative the fact you tried to pick up Mitch after the experiment and he rejected you” I just screeched my house off it’s foundations. #mafs #mafsau — Ira Snave (@IraSnave) April 3, 2022

Tamara thinking she did something by pulling out the “Mitch called me at 2am card” only to have everyone laugh in her face has brought me more serotonin than I could’ve ever imagined #MAFSAU #MAFS — Michelle Rennex (@michellerennex) April 3, 2022

Al really just burped at Tamara, and she couldn’t say anything back 🤣 Mature? No. Effective? Absolutely. #mafs #mafsau — Jessa (@jessamouse) April 3, 2022

