Hey Fatsos!
Here are all the recipes so far for our weight loss journey:
DAY 1
Manu’s Egg White & Spinach Omelette
Ingredients:
- 3x egg whites
- Handful of spinach
- Salt/pepper
Method:
- Whisk together egg whites with salt and peppers to taste. Cook to perfection.
- Serve with a handful of spinach.
Boiled Eggs
Ingredients:
- 2x eggs
Method:
- Fill a pot with water.
- Add eggs to room temperature water.
- Cook to preferred consistency.
- Peel and serve with salt and pepper.
Yoghurt Bowl
Ingredients:
- 160g of protein yoghurt
- Honey
- 1.5x Bananas
- Handful of blueberries
- Crushed Almonds
Method:
- Chop bananas into a bowl.
- Add blueberries, yoghurt, almonds and top with honey.
- Enjoy.
DAY 2
Michelle Bridges: Homemade Cheeseburger
Ingredients:
- Red Onion (145g), halved,
- 250g Lean Beef Mince, Raw,
- 1 Teaspoons Ground Paprika (2g),
- 1g Olive Oil Spray, 2
- Grainy Bread Roll (140g),
- 1 Cups Iceberg Lettuce (40g),shredded,
- 1 Tomato (167g), sliced,
- 60g Reduced Fat Cheddar, sliced,30g
- Gherkins, thinly sliced
Method:
- Grate half the onion and thinly slice other half.
- Combine grated onion, beef mince and paprika in a small bowl. Season with freshly ground black pepper
- and use your hands to mix well.
- Divide mixture into two thin patties.
- Preheat a non-stick frying pan over medium-high heat.
- Spray both sides of patties with oil. Cook for 2-3 minutes each side or until cooked through.
- Transfer to a plate, cover with foil and keep warm.
- Spray pan with a little more oil.
- Cook sliced onion over medium heat for 5 minutes or until golden.
- Meanwhile, split bread rolls in half. Top bases with lettuce and tomato.
- Add beef patties, cheese, onions and gherkin.
- Replace roll top and serve.
The Ultimate Chicky Chicken and Veggies of your choice.
Ingredients:
- 2 x Boneless skinless chicken breast halves,
- 2 table spoons of Balsamic vinegar,
- Olive oil
- Lemon juice
- Lemon-pepper seasoning,
- salt and pepper to flavour. (2 cups grams of your favourite veggies)
Method:
- Cut Chicken breasts in half, place them in a bowl with all the ingredients with out veggies.
- Cook Breast each side until cooked through, when nearly cooked, add a few tables spoons of water in pan, place veggies in with chicken.
- Place lid on pan. (This will steam the veggies)