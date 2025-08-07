Hey Fatsos!

Here are all the recipes so far for our weight loss journey:

DAY 1

Manu’s Egg White & Spinach Omelette

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement

 

 

 

 

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Ingredients:

  • 3x egg whites
  • Handful of spinach
  • Salt/pepper

Method:

  1. Whisk together egg whites with salt and peppers to taste. Cook to perfection.
  2. Serve with a handful of spinach.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Boiled Eggs

 

 

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement

 

 

 

 

Ingredients:

  • 2x eggs
Advertisement
Advertisement

Method:

  1. Fill a pot with water.
  2. Add eggs to room temperature water.
  3. Cook to preferred consistency.
  4. Peel and serve with salt and pepper.

Yoghurt Bowl

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement

 

 

 

 

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ingredients:

  • 160g of protein yoghurt
  • Honey
  • 1.5x Bananas
  • Handful of blueberries
  • Crushed Almonds

Method:

  1. Chop bananas into a bowl.
  2. Add blueberries, yoghurt, almonds and top with honey.
  3. Enjoy.

DAY 2

Michelle Bridges: Homemade Cheeseburger

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ingredients:

  •  Red Onion (145g), halved,
  • 250g Lean Beef Mince, Raw,
  • 1 Teaspoons Ground Paprika (2g),
  • 1g Olive Oil Spray, 2
  • Grainy Bread Roll (140g),
  • 1 Cups Iceberg Lettuce (40g),shredded,
  • 1 Tomato (167g), sliced,
  • 60g Reduced Fat Cheddar, sliced,30g
  • Gherkins, thinly sliced

Method: 

  • Grate half the onion and thinly slice other half.
  • Combine grated onion, beef mince and paprika in a small bowl. Season with freshly ground black pepper
  • and use your hands to mix well.
  • Divide mixture into two thin patties.
  • Preheat a non-stick frying pan over medium-high heat.
  • Spray both sides of patties with oil. Cook for 2-3 minutes each side or until cooked through.
  • Transfer to a plate, cover with foil and keep warm.
  • Spray pan with a little more oil.
  • Cook sliced onion over medium heat for 5 minutes or until golden.
  • Meanwhile, split bread rolls in half. Top bases with lettuce and tomato.
  • Add beef patties, cheese, onions and gherkin.
  • Replace roll top and serve.

The Ultimate Chicky Chicken and Veggies of your choice.

Ingredients: 

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • 2 x Boneless skinless chicken breast halves,
  • 2 table spoons of Balsamic vinegar,
  • Olive oil
  • Lemon juice
  • Lemon-pepper seasoning,
  • salt and pepper to flavour.  (2 cups grams of your favourite veggies)

Method: 

  • Cut Chicken breasts in half, place them in a bowl with all the ingredients with out veggies.
  • Cook Breast each side until cooked through, when nearly cooked, add a few tables spoons of water in pan, place veggies in with chicken.
  • Place lid on pan. (This will steam the veggies)

 