Hey Fatsos!

Here are all the recipes so far for our weight loss journey:

DAY 1

Manu’s Egg White & Spinach Omelette

Ingredients:

3x egg whites

Handful of spinach

Salt/pepper

Method:

Whisk together egg whites with salt and peppers to taste. Cook to perfection. Serve with a handful of spinach.

Boiled Eggs

Ingredients:

2x eggs

Method:

Fill a pot with water. Add eggs to room temperature water. Cook to preferred consistency. Peel and serve with salt and pepper.

Yoghurt Bowl

Ingredients:

160g of protein yoghurt

Honey

1.5x Bananas

Handful of blueberries

Crushed Almonds

Method:

Chop bananas into a bowl. Add blueberries, yoghurt, almonds and top with honey. Enjoy.

DAY 2

Michelle Bridges: Homemade Cheeseburger

Ingredients:

Red Onion (145g), halved,

250g Lean Beef Mince, Raw,

1 Teaspoons Ground Paprika (2g),

1g Olive Oil Spray, 2

Grainy Bread Roll (140g),

1 Cups Iceberg Lettuce (40g),shredded,

1 Tomato (167g), sliced,

60g Reduced Fat Cheddar, sliced,30g

Gherkins, thinly sliced

Method:

Grate half the onion and thinly slice other half.

Combine grated onion, beef mince and paprika in a small bowl. Season with freshly ground black pepper

and use your hands to mix well.

Divide mixture into two thin patties.

Preheat a non-stick frying pan over medium-high heat.

Spray both sides of patties with oil. Cook for 2-3 minutes each side or until cooked through.

Transfer to a plate, cover with foil and keep warm.

Spray pan with a little more oil.

Cook sliced onion over medium heat for 5 minutes or until golden.

Meanwhile, split bread rolls in half. Top bases with lettuce and tomato.

Add beef patties, cheese, onions and gherkin.

Replace roll top and serve.

The Ultimate Chicky Chicken and Veggies of your choice.

Ingredients:

2 x Boneless skinless chicken breast halves,

2 table spoons of Balsamic vinegar,

Olive oil

Lemon juice

Lemon-pepper seasoning,

salt and pepper to flavour. (2 cups grams of your favourite veggies)

Method: