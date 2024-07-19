Kourtney Kardashian has revealed a ‘terrifying’ experience that left her certain she could never move to Australia.

The Kardashian sister brought her family down under in February to support husband Travis Barker during his Blink 182 tour.

The family’s visit to Australia was featured on a new episode of The Kardashians, which saw them explore Sydney’s Bondi Beach and Luna Park.

Despite a ‘perfect’ trip down under, one thing rocked 45-year-old Kourtney and made her realise that she could never move to Australia.

“So the only reason I could never move to Australia is for the spiders,” she said, as a huge spider was shown on the wall.

“It’s just terrifying, and it’s just not the way I want to live my life.”

You’ll get used to it Kourtney, we promise!