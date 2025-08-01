Justin Timberlake has revealed he’s been privately battling Lyme disease, describing it as “debilitating” in a candid Instagram post shared today.

In an Instagram post reflecting on his Forget Tomorrow tour, which wrapped in Turkey this week, the 44-year-old said, “I’ve been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme disease -— which I don’t say so you feel bad for me –– but to shed some light on what I’ve been up against behind the scenes.”

He described the tick-borne illness as “relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically,” and said the diagnosis explained symptoms like nerve pain, extreme fatigue, and sickness during shows.

Faced with the tough choice to “Stop touring? Or, keep going and figure it out”, Timberlake said he chose to push through.

“The joy that performing brings me far outweighs the fleeting stress my body was feeling.”

Timberlake went on to confirm that he’s “so glad [he] kept going” and shared that he opened up about his condition to not only connect with others also experiencing the disease.

The former *NSYNC member also said he’s “trying to be more transparent about my struggles so that they aren’t misinterpreted.”

But what exactly was being misinterpreted?

Since launching his tour in April last year, Timberlake has faced criticism online for a series of “lacklustre” performances.