Australia’s beloved rock icon Jimmy Barnes is hitting the road this November for the Working Class Man 40th Anniversary Tour.

To mark the milestone, he’s also releasing a deluxe edition of his legendary album ‘For the Working Class Man’ on November 14th via Mushroom Music.

Originally released on December 4, 1985, the album shot straight to number one and helped cement Jimmy’s solo career. As the authors of The 100 Best Australian Albums put it, “It defined both him and much of Australia.”

On tour, Barnesy will play the iconic album from start to finish, along with all the classics from his chart-topping catalogue.

With Aussie music fans riding high on 80s nostalgia, he’s bringing along a stacked lineup of special guests: Icehouse, Cold Chisel bandmate Ian Moss, and Kate Ceberano.

The six-date outdoor tour kicks off November 22nd at Mount Duneed Estate in Geelong and wraps February 7th at Sandalford Wines in Western Australia.

Full tour dates:

22 November – Geelong, Mt Duneed

29 November – Mount Cotton, Sirromet Wines

6 December – Hunter Valley, Bimbadgen

17 January – Hobart, Regatta Grounds

31 January – Barossa Valley, Peter Lehmann Wines

7 February – Swan Valley, Sandalford Wines

Pre-sales begin Monday, August 4th for Telstra Plus members, followed by MG Live, Face to Face, and fan club pre-sales on Wednesday, August 6th.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, August 7th at 2pm local time via Ticketmaster.