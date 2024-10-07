Madonna has mourned the passing of her younger brother, Christopher Ciccone, who has died at age 63.

It is the second family tragedy within a number of weeks for the Queen of Pop, with her stepmother Joan Ciccone also recently losing a battle with cancer.

Madonna paid tribute to Ciccone in a lengthy post on Instagram, in which she noted an up-and-down relationship that had recovered in recent times.

“I admired him. He had impeccable taste. And a sharp tongue, Which he sometimes used against me but I always forgave him”, Madonna wrote on Instagram.

“We soared the highest heights together and floundered in the lowest lows. Somehow, we always found each other again and We held hands and we kept dancing.”

Christopher and Madonna worked closely in the early stages of her career, climbing the ranks from backup dancer to art director for Madge’s Blonde Ambition tour.

Christopher reportedly passed away peacefully at his home in Michigan with his partner, Ray by his side.

