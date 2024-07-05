A German city has taken drastic measures to celebrate the arrival of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, revealing that they have shaken off their name for a brand new one.

As the city of Gelsenkirchen braces itself for the wrath of Swifties, the city has temporarily renamed itself ‘Swiftkirchen’ to welcome the star.

Taylor Swift is set to perform three sold-out shows in ‘Swiftkirchen’, which roughly translates to “Swift’s Church”, later this month.

The City’s new name was unveiled by young Swiftie Aleshanee Westhoff, who started a petition and suggested the name change to the City’s Mayor Karin Welge.

The Mayor thanked her for her “great idea” in a letter where he accepted the proposal.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Brand new yellow street signs that feature a portrait of the ‘Cruel Summer’ singer are set to be put up around the city centre in the coming weeks.

There’s no stopping Swifties!

Featurred taylor swift The Eras Tour