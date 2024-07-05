A German city has taken drastic measures to celebrate the arrival of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, revealing that they have shaken off their name for a brand new one.

As the city of Gelsenkirchen braces itself for the wrath of Swifties, the city has temporarily renamed itself ‘Swiftkirchen’ to welcome the star.

Die Stadt GE und wir (Stadtmarketing) freuen uns schon riesig auf US-Mega-Star Taylor Swift und die #swifties, die zu den drei Konzerten in der Arena anreisen. Das erste Zeichen ist nun die „Umbenennung“ von Gelsenkirchen in „Swiftkirchen“. durch „Swiftie“ Aleshanee Westhoff. pic.twitter.com/iivP89keh1 — Gerne Gelsenkirchen (@GGelsenkirchen) July 2, 2024

Taylor Swift is set to perform three sold-out shows in ‘Swiftkirchen’, which roughly translates to “Swift’s Church”, later this month.

The City’s new name was unveiled by young Swiftie Aleshanee Westhoff, who started a petition and suggested the name change to the City’s Mayor Karin Welge.

The Mayor thanked her for her “great idea” in a letter where he accepted the proposal.

Brand new yellow street signs that feature a portrait of the ‘Cruel Summer’ singer are set to be put up around the city centre in the coming weeks.

