Rita Ora has broken down on stage while performing a heartfelt tribute to Liam Payne just hours after the news broke he tragically passed away after falling from his hotel balcony in Argentina.

During her show in Osaka last night, the singer went to perform 2018 hit ‘For You’, which she wrote with Payne for the ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ film, when she became upset.

The singer appeared to be struggling to get through the song as she sat down on the stairs on the stage and turned away from the crowd, before she admitted “I can’t even sing this right now.”

She then held her head in her hands, as a picture of the pair displayed on the screen behind her.

Ora also shared a series of photos in a sweet tribute on her Instagram, revealing that their song “Our song For You takes on a whole new meaning for me now.”

The pair shared a close bond throughout their years working together, with Liam even staying with Rita at her London Penthouse back in 2021.

“This tragic news breaks my heart. Sending all my love and prayers to his family and loved ones.” she wrote.