Mike White has slammed the composer of the famous White Lotus theme song for quitting, saying he made a ‘bitch move’.

The famous White Lotus theme song became iconic amongst fans over the first two seasons of the show, but fans were disappointed when Mike White switched up the theme song for season three.

He made the controversial decision to cut the iconic “ooh-loo-loo-loos” from the season three theme song, disappointing fans and the series composer, Cristobal Tapia de Veer.

Listen to the season three theme song below, without the “ooh-loo-loo-loos”.

And the uncut version, that Tapia de Veer released on his YouTube channel, with the “ooh-loo-loo-loos”.

Tapia de Veer, has now come out in a scathing New York Times interview, saying he’s leaving the show because he didn’t get along with creator, Mike White.

But Mike isn’t having it. He says by the time the third season rolled around, Cristobal didn’t want to play ball any more.

White told Howard Stern there was never a feud, only the usual process of the director giving the composer notes.

“I honestly don’t know what happened, except now I’m reading his interviews because he decides to do some PR campaign about him leaving the show,”

