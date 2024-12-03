Britney Spears has taken to Instagram claiming the paparazzi’s “incredibly cruel” treatment of her.

In a series of videos, which were posted on her 43rd birthday, the singer expresses that the paparazzi have “really hurt her feelings” in making her look like she is “wearing a white, Jason mask” in photos.

In one of the videos, she references the images taken of her going on a plane and holding a torch in her hand, which sparked headlines with concerns of her taking a “grill lighter” on board.

The statement comes alongside the finalisation of Spears’ divorce from husband, Sam Asgari, following their split in August 2023. The pair had grown apart, however Asgari told People that he had “no ill will” towards her.

Spears ends the video series with a mention that has moved to Mexico, which is currently unconfirmed.

