Ariana Grande has dropped a teaser for her upcoming Brighter Days Ahead short film!

Grande announced the short film last week, which will be released alongside the deluxe edition of her album Eternal Sunshine on March 28th.

In an old Hollywood fashioned black and white video, a lullaby plays alongside the sound of a ticking stopwatch which holds a photo of Grande from when she was younger.

The clip then cuts to a man in a trench coat and top hat walking through brick buildings, giving a dark and mysterious feel.

Grande has slowly been rolling out updates on her deluxe album, unveiling the project’s track list earlier this week which features six new songs: “Intro (End of the World) Extended,” “Twilight Zone,” “Warm,” “Dandelion,” “Past Life” and “Hampstead.”

The Wicked star co-directed the short film with Christian Breslauer, who worked with Grande on the music videos for “Yes, And?,” “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)” and “The Boy Is Mine.”

Make sure to mark March 28th in your calendars!

