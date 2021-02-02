The Collingwood Football Club has been in the headlines this week after a leaked report revealed there has been a history of systemic racism within the club. The issue had first been raised by former player Heritier Lumumba who bravely spoke of his own experience.

This week, there have been calls for President Eddie McGuire to stand down after he described the release of the report as a “proud day” for the club. He apologised for his choice of words a day later at the club’s annual general meeting. McGuire has said he won’t be walking away from the club any earlier than the end of 2021 which had been announced last year.

The issue has left the Collingwood faithful divided as they wonder if they can continue to support the club if changes aren’t made following the findings.

On Wednesday morning, Jase & PJ made a call out to ‘die hard’ fans of the club to see what the feeling was in Melbourne and there were people who had even given Collingwood a deadline…

Advertisement

Advertisement

It looks like this is something that will not only impact the club, but the entire AFL.

And we can only hope for the better.

Catch Jase & PJ weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1 – they’re always up to something!

Advertisement

Advertisement