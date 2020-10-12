The DMAs, Sheppard, Wolfmother, Cub Sport and Electric Fields with guests Busby Marou and Thelma Plum, have been announced as the AFL Grand Final entertainment for 2020.

The Aussie artists will play at the Gabba on October 24.

Excited to announce we're playing the @AFL Grand Final! See you at the Gabba on October 24 ❤️💚💙 #AFLGF pic.twitter.com/SbtjW5BAIL — DMA'S (@dmasmusic) October 12, 2020

Brisbane based acts Sheppard, Busby Marou, Cub Sport and Thelma Plum will be able to head to the venue on the day of the event but all artists will have to quarantine.