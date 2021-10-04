If you’re a Melbourne Demons fan who hasn’t quite come down from cloud nine yet, we don’t blame you. It was a long time coming and long celebrations are very well deserved.

One man who is taking his time to soak up the glory is Christian Petracca. He not only took home a shiny premiership medal, but he was also named the Norm Smith medallist after his incredible performance on field.

After spending weeks catching up with Jase & Lauren over Zoom, the footy star was finally able to join the team in studio after coming home from Perth and he brought a little friend with him – the AFL premiership cup!

Listen from to the podcast from around the 30 min mark to hear Trac co-host!