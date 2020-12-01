Tennis Australia chief Craig Tilley has admitted that the Australian Open could be cancelled as negotiations between the Victorian Government, and two tennis bodies ATP and WTA continue to unfold.

Speaking at the Business of Sport Summit, Tiley said “lots of options” are on the table and cancelling the major Grand Slam was one of them.

One of the major issues that the government, ATP and WTA are yet to find a solution on is the 14-day quarantine requirements for players.

It has been previously been reported that the Victorian Government refused to allow tennis players to arrive in Melbourne this month. If all goes to plan, the competitors would most likely be arriving between January 5-7 and quarantine for a fortnight.

The possibility of whether they would be able to train in a “quarantine bubble” was still up in the air.

The new scenario would likely see the Australian Open also be pushed back to February 1, two weeks behind its January 18 scheduled start date.

Tennis Australia is hoping the State Government and DHHS make a decision on quarantine within the next 24 hours.

Advertisement

Advertisement