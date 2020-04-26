Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszuczuk has revealed this morning that the AFL has submitted plans to play out the season across the state.

In her daily briefing, which comes off the back of the stated plans to loosen restrictions on movement, she said that she was not ready to re-open the borders of her state.

However, when asked about the NRL’s plans for a restart she said she was waiting for the advice of the chief health officer before approving plans.

She then went on to say ‘the other sporting code”, “referring to the AFL, had got in first.

‘’The other sporting code got in before the NRL. But we’ll assess both of them at the same time, and hopefully, we’ll get a response to people soon,’’ she said.