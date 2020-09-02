Brisbane’s Gabba Stadium has been announced as the venue for the years AFL grand final, the first time the decider will be played outside Victoria.

Another first for the competition will see the Grand Final being played on October 24 in the evening, with a time to decided.

Adelaide is the back-up option.

On Tuesday, 400 officials and players boarded planes form Melbourne to Queensland as the finals series gets ready to get underway.

As part of the deal that’s been created, it will see the MCG’s deal to hold the Grand Final extended by one year until 2058.

The AFL has also agreed to allow the MCG to host more games in 2021, while two of the next three drafts will be held in Victoria.