Jase & PJ are preparing to relive the good old days by bringing back the good old school swimming carnival. This time, the teachers will get their time to shine and win $10,000 for their school.

One part of pool that was always a bit terrifying was the 10m diving platform. To get into the spirit, Jase & PJ wanted to take it on… but they didn’t want to try it out themselves.

So who better to take it on than the fearless superstar that it Dane Swan? I mean, with a Brownlow under his belt and all those tattoos, he must be sooo brave?

It turns out he was a little nervous to take the plunge…

Good on you Dane, you were a great sport!

Do you know a teacher who would be great for Jase & PJ’s Swimming Carnival? There is still time to register! Head here.