Tennis players who took to social media to complain about mice in their quarantine hotel rooms have been accused of actually feeding them by authorities.

Victoria’s Emergency Services Lisa Neville commented on the issue on Wednesday, where she mentioned one tennis player was moved out of their first room.

“As I understand there may have been some feeding going on,” Neville said.

“We did firstly move the particular tennis player the other day we’ve had at the hotel.”

It is believed she was referring to Yulia Putintseva from Kazakhstan, who has shared several videos to Twitter showing rodents in both of her Melbourne hotel rooms.

Been trying to change the room for a 2 hours already ! And no one came to help due to quarantine situation🤦🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/LAowgWqw58 — Yulia Putintseva (@PutintsevaYulia) January 16, 2021

Overnight, Putintseva told her 27,000 Twitter followers that she had attempted to switch rooms again but reception told her the hotel was full.

it’s actually a lot of them! Not even 1 in my room now🤦🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/uUaicOhoB5 — Yulia Putintseva (@PutintsevaYulia) January 19, 2021

Putintseva has been one of the most outspoken tennis players, having also posted a spoof image of the ‘dude with a sign’ meme demanding fresh air.

Neville said that the tennis players are in charge of cleaning, including changing their beds “if they want that.”

“We will keep doing pest control if we need to but hopefully that pest control work that was done this week will have fixed the problem.”