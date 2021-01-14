The Australian Open is approaching and considering everything that Victoria has been through, it really is a miracle it is going ahead. It will be wonderful for our city to have the event come to life once again.

To make sure it all happens smoothly and safely, many strict precautions are in place for every player and official. It doesn’t matter who they are, everyone is under the same rules.

Jase & PJ spoke to former tennis player and sports broadcaster Todd Woodbridge about the tournament and they were quite amazed by the guidelines. Did you know the players need to wear full PPE on the way to Australia?!

Listen to the full chat below… (22 minute mark)