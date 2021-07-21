When you’re in the lead up to an Olympic Games, there’s always a heap of attention paid to those shiny, new sports added to the list.

This year, sports fans will be treated to the addition of surfing, climbing, skateboarding, baseball and karate.

But what about the sports that quietly disappear into the Olympic wilderness. The ones that for one reason or another are taken out the back and set free, never to be heard from again.

You know, like Olympic cricket?!?

Will and Woody spoke with Olympic swimmer James Magnussen about which sports he would be happy to see set free into the Olympic wild.

