Richmond player Shai Bolton has been fined $20,000 overnight by the AFL after an investigation into a nightclub incident also involving teammate Daniel Rioli, overruling Richmond’s original decision not to punish them.

The pair had become involved in a brawl started by “inappropriate” behaviour towards Rioli’s partner Paris Lawrence. The AFL’s investigation found that Bolton’s actions, which will see him sidelined for several weeks due to injury had “exacerbated the situation.”

After reading the headlines on Wednesday morning, Jase & PJ discussed whether the decision handed down by the AFL was fair considering Bolton’s intentions was to defend his friend. Should public figures be held to a higher standard because they are in the spotlight?

