It has been a massive week for women’s sport with the announcement that four teams will join the AFLW league, which means that all 18 football clubs will now be participating from 2023.

If there was ever a time to strap on your football boots and give it a crack, the time is now!

On Friday morning, Jase & Lauren got Richmond AFLW star Katie Brennan on the phone to discuss the big news and what it means for the game down the track. Will the league continue to be a Summer sport or will it become a curtain raiser for the traditional men’s tournament?

Listen to what Katie had to say below…

Advertisement

Advertisement

Catch Melbourne’s newest and freshest breakfast show Jase & Lauren In The Morning on KIIS 101.1