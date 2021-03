Jase & PJ have done it… they have successfully completed their Longest Handball from the KIIS 101.1 studios in Richmond to the MCG!

However, it didn’t come with a few small hiccups a long the way, a very tall Mason Cox, a smug Dane Swan and a chat with Peter ‘Hitchy’ Hitchener!

Hear how it all went down in the Jase & PJ podcast!

Some said it couldn’t be done, but we did it!

