Calls are growing for the state government to allow larger crowds through the gates of the MCG for Thursday night’s AFL season opener.

Melbourne Lord Mayor Sally Capp has joined the chorus of voices calling for crowds of up to 75,000 to be allowed to watch the traditional season-opener between Richmond and Carlton.

Ms Capp says that raising the crowd cap would work to get more people back into the city when it needs it most.

“Every extra person that can safely attend the footy this week will help bring back the buzz to our city,” Ms Capp told The Herald Sun.

“We want the roar of the crowd back at the G and Marvel Stadium. We want to see crowds spilling out onto our streets and into city restaurants and bars.”

However, the decision of whether to raise the game’s crowd capacity from 50,000 is up to the state’s chief health officer Brett Sutton.

The season-opener will be the first AFL game to be held at the MCG since round five last year and the first game with crowds at the stadium since the 2019 Grand Final.

