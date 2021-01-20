Novak Djokovic has defended his list of demands in an open letter to the Australian public overnight, describing them as “misconstrued.”

The world number one made headlines earlier this week after he had sent a list of changes he wanted to be made to the governments quarantine program for tennis players to CEO of Tennis Australia Craig Tiley.

It had included shortening the hotel quarantine stay and visits with coaching staff.

“My good intentions for my fellow competitors have been misconstrued as being selfish, difficult, and ungrateful. This couldn’t be farther from the truth,” Djokovic wrote.

The 33-year-old said he wanted to use his privilege which he hard earned “the hard way” to help the 72 players who have been caught in hard quarantine.

“It is very difficult for me to be a mere on locker knowing how much every help, gesture and good word mattered to me when I was a small and insignificant in the world pecking order.

“Hence, I use my position of privilege to be of service as much as I can where and when needed.”

Djokovic explained the ideas had come from a chat group between players and he had expressed them to Craig Tiley who has has a strong relationship with. He also said he expected the chances of any changes would be low.

“I would like to express my full gratitude to Tennis Australia, the Australian Government and local citizens for being willing to take this risk with us for the love of the game and the multiple opportunity it bring to the economy of the country and its people.

“We are honoured, and we will all do our best to follow the guidelines and protocols put in place.

“We do hope we are able to nurture our bodies and be ready for the mental and physical endurance and strength tests that are ahead of us once the competition starts.”

The tennis star apologised that the tennis players have been misrepresented in the media and said he is looking forward to meeting them all again when the “tennis frenzy” begins on February 8.