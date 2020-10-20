The Age is reporting the Victorian Government will now longer allow horse owners and their guests at this years Cox Plate.

Earlier today, it was announced up to 1,000 people could be allowed to attend the Cox Plate to “respect the occasion”.

The decision has been reversed.

Love this? You’ll love this bit from Jase & PJ – they’re always up to something! Weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1!
Coronavirus COVID-19 Cox Plate melbourne Sport victoria