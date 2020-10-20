The Age is reporting the Victorian Government will now longer allow horse owners and their guests at this years Cox Plate.

Earlier today, it was announced up to 1,000 people could be allowed to attend the Cox Plate to “respect the occasion”.

Tonight I’ve spoken to the Moonee Valley Racing Club and the decision’s been reversed. Owners won’t return to the race track until we reach the next stage of the easing of restrictions. I apologise for any upset that has been caused 2/2 — Martin Pakula (@MartinPakulaMP) October 20, 2020

The decision has been reversed.