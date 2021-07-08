Tennis star Nick Kyrgios has announced he will no longer represent Australia in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games following the agreement that the event will be held without spectators.

It follows the news that Japan has declared a state of emergency as COVID-19 continues to take hold of Tokyo with an increase of cases.

In a social media statement, Kyrgios said it was a decision he “didn’t make lightly.”

“It’s been my dream to represent Australia at the Olympics and I know I may never get that opportunity again. But I know myself. The thought of playing in front of empty stadiums just doesn’t sit right with me. It never has,” Kyrgios said.

“I also wouldn’t want to take an opportunity away from a healthy Aussie athlete ready to represent the country. I will also take all the time I need to get my body right.

“Good luck to all the Aussies competing and I’ll see you back on the court real soon.”

