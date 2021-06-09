Beleaguered Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley is expected to step down from his role at the club.

According to a report from The Age, it is believed that Buckley will inform his team and colleagues at the club of his decision on Wednesday morning.

The move would come midway through the Collingwood champion’s 10th season at the helm of the club, having taken over from premiership coach Mick Malthouse in 2012.

News of the decision to leave the club follows months of speculation surrounding the under-performing Magpies, who currently sit at 16th on the AFL ladder with just 3 wins from 12 games.

According to sources, Buckley would step down from his role as coach following the team’s clash against Melbourne on the Queen’s Birthday weekend.

Buckley has coached the club in 217 games across his 10 seasons, winning in 116 of them.